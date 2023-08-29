Wednesday Farmers Market now has central credit/debit card processing

Bridgeview Gardens will have fall mums, tomatoes, melons, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers and winter squash at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Melons, fall mums, apples and squash will be at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

Vendors will also have lots of tomatoes, sweetcorn, potatoes, green beans, ground beef, brats, cookies, crocheted baby essentials and wax melts. The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is now doing central credit/debit card processing; please see Nancy of Cozy Baby Blessings for details. (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can also be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

GERHARDT/KING FARMS (Kevin Gerhardt & Jeff King): Sweetcorn, green beans, cherry tomatoes, big tomatoes, new “red” potatoes, zucchini and summer yellow squash.

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): FALL MUMS! All sizes/types of tomatoes, MELONS, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers, AND winter squash: Acorn, Butternut, & Spaghetti squash.

SLATE HILL FARM & ORCHARD (Greg Hood and family): Buckeye Gala Simmons AND Ultimate Galas (new this week!)

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, lemon bars, peanut butter fudge and pumpkin cookies with butter cream icing.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): WAX MELT WEDNESDAY! Over 40 scents now including the Fall and Holiday favorites, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Maple Walnut Fudge, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow, Clove, Christmas Cabernet and Gingerbread. ALSO, handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Credit and Debit cards accepted.