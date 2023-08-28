Community members have an out-of-this-galaxy experience

A trooper stands against the backdrop of the Fayette County Courthouse during the Far, Far Away Family and Community Day Aug. 19. Photos submitted by Dan Bishop Tom Renick and son trace a path during the blindness awareness activity sponsored by Scouts BSA of Fayette County. Amy Bunyard, Sawyer Lindsey and other youth enjoy a tire-pulling challenge from the Fayette County YMCA during the community day. Various Star Wars characters with Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing support the free smoke detector program. Contact WFD for details. Villains from across the galaxy take up positions at the Fayette County Courthouse on Saturday, Aug. 19. A stormtrooper patrols the streets of Washington C.H. during the Far, Far Away Family and Community Day. A locally-built robot entertained visitors to the Carnegie Public Library display at the Far, Far Away Family and Community Day.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The “Far, Far Away Family and Community Day” brought hundreds downtown for food, games, and an out-of-this galaxy experience on Saturday, Aug. 19. Sponsored by the Fayette County Scouts BSA, the event on the courthouse lawn featured local safety forces and nonprofit organizations along with games, crafts, and meet-and-greet opportunities from members of the Star Wars cosplay community.

Featured at the event were the Washington Fire Department and their free smoke detector program, Box 65 disaster support group, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and their new response vehicle, and Washington Police Department. Other civic groups present included the Carnegie Public Library and Fayette YMCA.

Darth Vader, Mara Jade Skywalker, and a variety of Storm troopers made special appearances during the event. These visitors are members of the 501st Legion (Ohio Garrison) and Rebel Legion. Bringing characters to life from Star Wars movies, novels, and television spin-offs, they posed for photos, visited local businesses, and brought their special brand of “bad guys doing good deeds” as they patrolled the downtown.

Scouting activities for the day included launching water-bottle rockets, led by girl Troop 7312, a blindness awareness maze from boy Troop 112, and an obstacle course from Cub Scouts Pack 112.

Several food vendors and many local crafters joined the event, bringing unique items and foods for all.

Scouts BSA is open to boys and girls from kindergarten through high school. Cub Scouting is for grades K-5 and includes family events like camping, visiting local businesses, and the famous Pinewood Derby car race and Raingutter Regatta boat race. Girl and boy troops for ages 12-18 feature high-adventure activities such as week-long summer camps, boating, hiking, fishing, shooting sports including rifle, shotgun and archery, and adventures like zip-lining, caving, and more.

Scouts BSA is now open to all youth. Registration is $65 for a full year of Scouting. Find a meeting below, or visit beascout.scouting.org or wchscouts.com online.

– Cub Scout Pack 112 will hold a kickoff picnic at Eyman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Regular meetings follow on Tuesdays at the First Presbyterian Church on Hinde Street.

– Cub Scout Pack 67 meets the second, third, and fourth Thursday of each month at the Jeffersonville Church of Christ, 83 Main Street, Jeffersonville, at 7 p.m.

– Girl Troop 7312 meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Fish and Game, 1236 Robinson Road.

– Boy Troop 112 meets at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington C.H. on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

– Boy Troop 67 meets the second and fourth Sunday each month at the Jeffersonville Lions Club on Railroad Street, Jeffersonville at 6 p.m.