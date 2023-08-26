Lady Lions fall in home-opener in three sets to Westfall

Lady Lion senior Calleigh Wead Salmi records a kill during the second set of the contest against Westfall on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Also pictured for Washington is Maggi Wall (#22). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lions held their first home volleyball contest on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the visiting Westfall Lady Mustangs.

Washington would fall in three sets: 25-22, 25-18, and 25-14. The Lady Lions fall to 1-2 overall with the loss.

Statistically for Washington, Maggi Wall led with four aces, followed by Calleigh Wead-Salmi with three, Jarika Mick with two, and Natalie Truex and Kierstyn Mitchell.

Mitchell and Wead-Salmi each led in kills with five, followed by Truex, Wall, and Aysha Haney with one.

Addison Knisley led with five set assists, followed by Haney with four and Wall with one.

Truex led with two assisted blocks, followed by Knisley, Wead-Salmi, Peyton Hughes, and Mick with one each.

Wall led with 14 digs, followed by Mick with four, Wead-Salmi and Knisley with two, and Truex with one.

Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley spoke following the contest.

“I thought our girls played hard. We really were aggressive to the ball, especially that first set. We came out and really did some great things. We saw some good things for the front row as well as the rest of our defense. We were having trouble getting to the corners and adapting to block. We kept having holes and kept getting beat with their speed, but we never backed down. I’m not disappointed at all in how our girls played because it it was better than what we’ve seen all year long. We’re going to just keep fighting and keep our heads on straight and keep moving, because next week’s a new week with starting league play. We’ve got Hillsboro on Tuesday and Chillicothe Thursday. It’s a big week to really improve and show what we can do coming through. I’m looking forward to seeing what the girls can do, because they’re playing well. We just have to critique a couple things and get some things down and we’ll be fine. We have to get healthy too as we’re missing a few girls due to health and sickness and injury. Once we get our full team back, I think things will start clicking and we’ll just connect the wins, hopefully.”

In the j-v contest, Washington fell in two sets, 25-16 and 25-7.

In the freshman contest, Washington fell in two sets, 25-8 and 25-10.

The Lady Lions are at Hillsboro on Tuesday with the j-v contest beginning at 5 p.m.