HILLSBORO — The ladies of the Frontier Athletic Conference met for the third of six league golf matches at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Coming into the contest, Jackson was in first in the league with a record of 3-1, followed by McClain at 5-2, Miami Trace at 4-3, Hillsboro at 4-3, and Washington at 0-7.

McClain won the match with a team score of 222, followed by Miami Trace with 233, Jackson with 239, Hillsboro with 242, and Washington with 260.

Individually for McClain, Joyce Bolender led with a 51, followed by Kaylin Sterling with a 54, Abbie Lovett with a 58, Reese Roble with a 59, Kallie Posey with a 61, Hailey Cornett with a 64, and Avery Murphy with a 65.

Individually for Miami Trace, Ashlynd Hippely led with a 56, followed by Alison Reeves and Emily Reeves with a 58, Audrey Mullins with a 61, Kelsy Douglas with a 64, and Isabelle Deskins with a 69.

Individually for Jackson, Aubrey Arnold led and was the medalist with a 44, followed by Alia Rippeth with a 58, Ava Jenkins with a 65, and Bambi Smallwood with a 72.

Individually for Hillsboro, Emma Yochum led with a 52, followed by Halle Jones and Rylea Scarberry with a 63, Reagan Leeth with a 64, Grace Watson with a 66, and Addy Knauff and Amani Cumberland with a 68.

Individually for Washington, Faith Wynne led with a 50, followed by Leah Marine with a 68, Alora Self and Surina Kleidt with a 71, and Addison Yahn with a 72.

Individually for Chillicothe, Addison Smith led with a 53, followed by Morgan Webb with a 55, and Qiuchengxi Su with a 67. Chillicothe did not have enough golfers to record a team score.

The current FAC standings have McClain in first at 9-2, followed by Jackson at 5-3, Miami Trace at 7-4, Hillsboro at 5-6, and Washington at 0-11.

The next FAC match will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield at 4 p.m.