WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County’s only 5K color run is back this year on Saturday, Sept. 2 — it’s the “Wright” Run Against Drugs and is held at Washington Park.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the Fayette County Youth Prevention Coalition in an effort to help the continued drug education of the youth of Fayette County, according to a news release. This is an annual memorial run held in memory of Gage Wright.

Gage lost his battle with opioid addiction in 2017. Jennifer Huseby is Gage’s mother and the organizer of the event.

The event consists of the run, a raffle of donations and/or services provided by local businesses, Narcan training as well as free Narcan, and music throughout provided by DJ Age. There will also be a number of organizations that specialize in substance use treatment available to share their information with the community.

New to this year’s event will be a photo prop, cornhole boards and a food truck.

Participants may register the day of the event for $20. Check-in and registration begin at 9 a.m., while the run itself begins at 10 a.m.. This event is family friendly and accessible for those who wish to walk or run.

To pre-register, go to https://wright-run-2023.Eventbrite.com or go to the Facebook page The “Wright” Run Against Drugs.