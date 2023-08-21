According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 20

James T. Sutton, 21, 723 Harrison St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Aug. 19

Alexa R. West, 22, 115 E. Kennedy Ave., disorderly conduct.

Aug. 18

Alfred T. Martin, Jr., 26, Greenfield, speed.

Danny Caldwell, 40, Dayton, endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dennis R. Stodgel, 53, Bloomingburg, possession of criminal tools, theft.

Rachael A. Briggs, 30, Xenia, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant (four counts).

Megan E. Defisher, 31, Bloomingburg, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Donald B. Bennett, 52, Bloomingburg, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice.

Donald Johnson, 48, 60 Camp Grove Road, grand jury indictment.

Aug. 17

Alice R. Queen, 47, Sabina, expired registration, license forfeiture suspension.

Roderick F. Croy, Jr., 36, 413 Peddicord Ave., violation of protection order.

Jamie L. Morgan, 41, 230 Delaware St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Joshua T. Brubaker, 33, 1130 Commons Drive, driving on permit without licensed driver, expired registration, Madison County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Dustin W. Graves, 31, 1026 Millwood Ave., fictitious plates.

Aug. 16

Robert R. Robinson II, 55, 691 Peddicord Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Derrick A. Burbridge, 31, 402 Clyburn Ave., domestic violence by threats (second-degree misdemeanor), violation of civil protection order (first-degree misdemeanor).

Tina L. Snyder, 52, 413 Lewis St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

James R. Knauff, 38, Wilmington, Greene County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Aug. 15

Amy Caplinger, 43, Frankfort, passing bad check (first-degree misdemeanor).

Brian Beatty, 42, Greenfield, possession of drugs (second-degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Ashley D. Shepherd, 37, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Racine P.J. Grim, 18, 322 Hopkins St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Ronald Dawson, 71, 154 Summit Lane, stop sign violation.