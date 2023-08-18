WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — I wrote earlier of D. Tallamy’s newest book, “Nature’s Best Hope.” The chapters in this book include “Shrinking the Lawn,” “Are Alien Plants Bad?” and “What Have Weeds Done for Us Lately?”

The chapter to which I’d like to draw your attention is “Restoring Insects, the Little Things that Run the World.” Tallamy’s main point is that for biodiversity, we must begin with diversity of insects. And to do that we must know what plants are the most beneficial for insects. He then asks us, for the sake of practicality, to “narrow our focus” to those insects that “have the greatest impact on terrestrial ecosystems: those that contribute the most energy to local food webs..insects that are larger, more numerous, more edible and more nutritious than most other insects –and those responsible for most of the pollination required by plants” (pg. 130).

He means caterpillars, “the mainstay of most [North American] bird diets.”

This chapter is packed with beautiful photographs of various caterpillar feeding birds, including those feeding their chicks. But the focus of the chapter is the discussion of which plants are the most advantageous for supporting caterpillars. As he notes in his first book, “Bringing Nature Home,” he identifies the oak tree as the tip top best plant to support food webs.

He reports that “in the Mid-Atlantic region [the oak] supported 557 caterpillar species” (page 144). This is astonishing. But Tallamy recognizes that not everyone has room for an oak; this chapter contains loads of information about how to think about and makes decisions about what to plant to support the food web that will work in your space and in your zip code.

He includes how to find the two data bases that have been created to help us with making these decisions: 1) Native Plant Finder (http://www.nwf.org/NativePlantFinder) and 2) Plants for Birds (https://www.audubon.org/native-plants).

I’ll write a bit about the second part of this chapter in the future, but for now I must get this book back to our Carnegie Public Library so you can check it out for yourself.

Nature Inspired Photography (Cathy Coldiron) will join the market this week as our community guest. Cathy, a native of Fayette County, plans to bring various sized prints of her photography for sale. Most of her beautiful photos were captured in or near Fayette County and showcase birds, animals, butterflies, moths, flowers, and trees.

