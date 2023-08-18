Fayette Christian School will be holding their 14th-annual golf outing on Sept. 16 at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield. The 18-hole event will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $50 per person and a meal will be provided after the round. Prizes will also be awarded after the event.

Gary Shaffer, who helps organize the golf outing, spoke about the event.

“The golf outing has been very successful and it’s been a big help to Fayette Christian School. A lot of people really enjoy playing in it. We already have a lot of teams but we still have spots available for those that are interested in playing.”