WILMINGTON — The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team traveled to take on the Wilmington Hurricane in a match on Thursday, Aug. 17. Washington would win the match with a score of 157 and Wilmington would finish with a 167.

Leading the way for the Blue Lions was John Wall with a 36. Wall was the medalist for the match. Next for Washington was Garrett Wahl with a 39, followed by Luke Crabtree and Isaiah Wynne with a 41, Will Miller with a 44, and Cooper Robertson with a 48.

Wilmington was led by Jr. Thomas Patrick Halloran with a 38, followed by Landon Mellinger with a 40, Braydon Black with a 43, Patrick Turner with a 46, Brody Reynolds with a 47, and Austin Oglesby with a 48.