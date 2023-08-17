The summer has quickly flown by and the 2023 high school football season is here.

The Washington Blue Lions are at home Friday night, Aug. 18 hosting former league rivals the London Red Raiders. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

London finished 7-3 last season and was the No. 6 seed in the playoffs in Division III, Region 11.

The Red Raiders trounced Chillicothe, 42-12 before ending the season with a 41-22 loss to Bishop Watterson.

The Miami Trace Panthers begin the season Friday night, Aug. 18 on the road at Waverly at 7 p.m.

Waverly went 5-5 last year and made the playoffs as the No. 16 seed in Division IV, Region 16. They were trounced by the No. 1 seed Wyoming. Wyoming went 15-1 last year and made it all the way to the State championship, losing to Cleveland Glenville, 26-6.

The Washington Blue Lions went 8-2 during the regular season last year and made the playoffs as the No. 9 seed in Division III, Region 11.

The Blue Lions played their opening round playoff game at Columbus South and won, 61-54.

The following week, Washington traveled to Thornville to take on the Sheridan Generals.

Sheridan won that game, 60-34.

Sheridan turned around and lost its next game to Bloom-Carroll, 17-7. Bloom-Carroll went 5-1 in the playoffs, losing in the State championship game to Canfield, 35-14.

It was the last year for Blue Lion coach Chuck Williamson.

Washington is led this year by head coach David Everson.

Miami Trace went 4-6 last year and made the playoffs as the No. 15 seed in Division III, Region 11.

The Panthers visited Jackson High School for a rematch with the Frontier Athletic Conference champion Ironmen.

Jackson won that game, 44-7.

Jackson then defeated Granville, 41-7 before losing a close one to Bishop Watterson, 24-22.

Miami Trace is led again this year by head coach Jerry Williams, now in his seventh season.