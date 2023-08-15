Gerhardt/King Farms will have plenty of produce at the Wednesday Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — More and more tomatoes are coming to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

The produce lineup this week also features melons, sweetcorn, green beans, a variety of potatoes, zucchini, and peppers. The vendors also have ground beef, brats, cookies, and crocheted baby essentials. This Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks & sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

GERHARDT/KING FARMS (Kevin Gerhardt & Jeff King): Super-sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, slicing tomatoes, new potatoes (red), zucchini and yellow summer squash.

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): All sizes of tomatoes, melons, green beans, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers, and more.

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, peanut butter and peanut butter jumbos.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).