Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Aug. 6 – 701 Peabody Ave.

FD responded to a burning complaint. On arrival, FD made contact with the occupant. FD made the occupant aware of the burn laws and he extinguished the fire before FD cleared the scene.

Aug. 4 – 200 block of Green St.

FD received station tones for the smell of smoke and possible smoke in the area. FD arrived on scene and found that someone had a fire in the back yard of a residence. There was a plastic bag in the fire ring that FD removed and advised the occupant that they could no put plastic in the fire.

Aug. 3 – 509 Eastern Ave.

FD received station tones for smoke in the area. FD arrived on scene and found the occupant of the residence was having a recreational fire in their back yard and that there was no problem with the fire.

Aug. 3 – 718 Gregg St.

FD received station tones to first respond for the Fayette County Life Squad. FD arrived on scene and helped the occupant back into their chair. FD stayed on scene until the Life Squad arrived and turned the scene over to them.

Aug. 3 – 200 Commerce Blvd.

FD received station tones for an alarm activation at a business. FD arrived on scene and an employee advised FD that they accidentally set the alarm off. The employee had the alarm system reset upon FD’s arrival on scene.

Aug. 3 – 525 Fourth St.

FD responded to the smell of smoke inside a residence. On arrival, firefighters made contact with the caller and were advised of flickering lights and a smell of smoke near the kitchen. Firefighters checked the house with thermal imaging cameras for signs of fire. Investigation found an overheated electric service line between the outside meter and the breaker box. Firefighters turned off the main breaker and requested AES respond to the scene. Firefighters stood by until released by AES.

Aug. 2 – 604 W. Market St.

FD responded to a possible grass fire with black smoke in the area. On arrival, FD made contact with the property owner. FD advised of the burn laws and cleared the scene.

Aug. 2 – 246 W. Elm St.

FD was requested for oil dry by Washington Police Department.

Aug. 2 – 1321 Forest St.

FD responded to a smoke alarm activation. On arrival, firefighters met with the caller and checked the apartment with a thermal imaging camera. No signs of fire were present. Firefighters replaced the battery in the hallway smoke alarm because it was showing a red light. The new battery did not correct the problem. Firefighters recommended replacing the detector.

Aug. 2 – 800 Pin Oak Pl.

FD was requested by Fayette County EMS for rescue assistance.

Aug. 2 – 1024 Center St.

FD was requested for the smell of gas in the area. FD checked the area with a combustible gas meter and was unable to locate a leak.

July 31 – US 62

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD established a safe working area. FD made contact with the patients and checked the vehicles for hazards. FD stood by until released by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

July 31 – 1430 Columbus Ave.

FD received dispatch for fire alarm activation. FD checked fire alarm panel and spoke with personnel. Fire alarm panel was in normal operating condition. FD spoke with security guard who advised the system was just placed back online after maintenance.

July 30 – 203 River Road

FD responded to wires down next to a house with a mulch fire. On arrival, there was nothing showing and firefighters met with the occupant. The houses overhead electric service line failed and fell to the ground. FD requested AES to respond to the scene. Firefighters checked the house with a thermal imaging camera and turned off the main breaker in the electric panel. No problems were found with the thermal imager. Firefighters remained on scene until released by AES.

July 29 – 904 S. Fayette St.

FD responded to the report of a transformer arching. On arrival, Firefighters found the powerlines arching in the alley from pole to pole. Firefighters blocked the roadway and alley with barricade tape. Firefighters made contact with multiple residents to recommend turning off their main to prevent electrical damage from voltage changes. Firefighters stood by on scene until released by AES

July 28 – 1809 Columbus Ave Apt. 221

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. While responding, dispatch advised it was a false alarm. FD downgraded the response to non emergency. On arrival, FD met with staff who advised the alarm was from room 221. FD checked room 221 and cleaning staff accidentally activated the alarm when smoking in the room.

July 28 – 316 W. Elm St.

FD was requested for the smell of gas in the area. FD met with the caller who advised the smell was coming from his back yard. The occupant located the gas grill was causing the smell and turned off the propane tank. FD cleared the scene.

July 28 – 555 Depot Dr. Apt. 29

FD was requested for a possible gas leak. On arrival, FD checked the area and found an open door to a maintenance room where a water gong was sounding. FD checked the water meter to verify there was no water flowing. FD reset the alarm and cleared the scene.

July 28 – 151 Jamison Road SW

FD was dispatched to a fire alarm activation. Before responding, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office toned to cancel the run. FD responded non emergency to make contact with employees. On arrival, FD met with security who advised the alarm was caused by cleaning smoke from a resin machine. FD cleared the scene.

July 25 – 250 Glenn Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a response with the Fayette County Life Squad for a bariatric lift-assist. FD provided manpower.

July 25 – 319 N. Main St.

Received notification via radio from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting an emergent response with the Fayette County Life Squad on an additional run. FD provided manpower.

July 25 – 401 Peddicord Ave. Apt. B

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a first response for Fayette County EMS. FD provided Basic Life Support (BLS) until transferring patient care to a single unit from Fayette County EMS. FD was requested for an additional medical call and provided the single responding unit with manpower for care and transport.

July 25 – Court St. and S. Fayette St. intersection

FD was notified by a passer-by of an accident in the intersection. FD found two (2) vehicles upright, on all four-wheels and blocking the intersection with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. Both vehicles sustained front-end damage with one (1) facing South and the other facing Northwest. FD established a safe work zone, confirmed there was no entrapment or injuries, checked both vehicles for safety, applied absorbency to fluids on the roadway and assisted other agencies as needed.

July 24 – 618 S. Fayette St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an individual burning. FD found moderate smoke and visible flames coming from a pile of construction material at the time of arrival. FD extinguished the fire and advised the occupant of burning rules and regulations.