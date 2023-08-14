Seed Genetics Direct will host its annual corn and soybean field days throughout Ohio and Indiana. The first event will be in Washington Court House on Aug. 24. Submitted photo

Fall is quickly approaching and farmers are beginning to make their planting decisions for 2024. So, between Aug. 24 and Sept. 15 (see schedule below), Seed Genetics Direct will host its annual corn and soybean field days throughout Ohio and Indiana.

All 14 field days — the first of which is in Washington Court House — are free and open to all farmers who would like to tour corn and soybean fields to learn about new corn hybrids, soybean varieties and treatments. Farmers will be able to compare the performance of new products against their previous choices. Seedsmen will also be present to answer any questions and to provide detailed information.

“At our field days, growers will see our 48 corn hybrids and 32 soybean offerings. They can peel back husks and count the number of kernels to estimate yield potential. They can check stalks and roots. They can also learn about our new technologies,” explained Todd Jeffries, vice president of Seed Genetics Direct. “We changed our soybean treatment and are doing something we think is pretty innovative. Most companies include neonicotinoid insecticide on beans, but we are removing it and replacing it with inoculant. Universities such as the Ohio State University, Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue have researched and stated that neonicotinoid insecticide has little to no beneﬁt to soybeans. Instead, insecticide produces resistance, harms beneﬁcial insects, and ﬂushes money down the drain, while inoculant beneﬁts crop yield 70 percent of the time, enhances yield performance and keeps nitrogen in the soil for next year’s crop.”

These changes have lowered the price point for soybeans through Seed Genetics Direct, who also added a new brand, Innotech, to their robust soybean lineup and a new corn trait package for above-ground pests and weed management, according to a news release.

Farmers who attend field days will be given a crop price sheet. Those who place an order will receive $10 off corn, $2 off soybeans and $1 off wheat. Those who also pay for their order at a field day will save an additional 14%.

The Seed Genetics Direct Field Day schedule is below. Guests may arrive at any time during the event. Those who wish to preview the lineup can get the Seed Genetics Direct Seed Guide at seedgeneticsdirect.com.

· Aug. 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4712 Prairie Road North East, Washington Court House

· Aug. 29, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 2741 Weigand Road, Lockbourne, Ohio

· Aug. 30, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 3303 Deep Cut Road, Spencerville, Ohio

· Aug. 31, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 7091 U.S. 421, Osgood, Ind.

· Aug. 31, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 2578 St. Rte. 49, Fort Recovery, Ohio

· Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 8608 N. Zaring Road, Scottsburg, Ind.

· Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Lane between Lancaster Road and Old Rte. 35, Chillicothe

· Sept. 6, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 16229 Road 11, Columbus Grove, Ohio

· Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 7263 N. US Hwy 35, Williamsburg, Ind.

· Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 7205 Johnson Fork Road, Brookville, Ind.

· Sept. 12, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 14421 Upper Fredericktown Road, Fredericktown, Ohio

· Sept. 13, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 10311 St. Rte. 119, Anna, Ohio

· Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1221 Lloyd Road, West Union, Ohio

· Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 8584 St. Rte. 725 W., Camden, Ohio

Jenna Goddard is an Seed Genetics Direct intern and 2023 Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen.