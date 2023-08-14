Kyle Montgomery

One candidate is running for a seat on the Board of Supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District. The supervisors are public officials elected through a special election. The district covers the entirety of Fayette County. Those elected will serve a three-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

The board is composed of five supervisors. The duties of the board include being familiar with and understanding the land and water conditions within the entire district; developing and implementing a strategic plan and an annual plan of work for the conservation and development of natural resources of the district; and establishing sound policies and priorities concerning the work to be accomplished in conservation education and technical assistance on the land.

Kyle Montgomery is seeking re-election to the board. He has served as a supervisor since 2015. He lives in Concord Township where he is a part owner/operator of a grain farm with his father and brother. He is a 2010 graduate of Miami Trace High School and a 2013 graduate of Wilmington College with a bachelor of science degree in ag business. His farming operation uses minimum till to grow corn and No-Till to raise soybeans. Montgomery is a big proponent of drainage tile and believes water quality will continue to be a big issue facing agriculture in the coming years.

The election of supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District will be held in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code. Eligible voters must be at least 18 years of age and either reside in Fayette County, or own or occupy land within Fayette County. A corporation, partnership, association, or other entity registered with the Ohio Secretary of State that owns land or occupies land in Fayette County may vote for supervisor. The corporation, partnership, association, or other entity registered with the Ohio Secretary of State must designate a single representative to cast its ballot.

There are three ways an eligible voter can cast a ballot: (1) At the SWCD office from Aug. 2, 2023 until Aug. 31, 2023 during normal business hours; (2) At the SWCD Open House, which will take place at the SWCD office on Aug. 31 from 4-6 p.m.; or (3) Vote absentee from Aug. 2, 2023 until Aug. 31, 2023, by requesting the ballot application and election ballot from the SWCD office at the following address: 1415 US 22 SW, suite 500, Washington Court House, OH 43160, or by calling 740-313-3214, or email [email protected].

Absentee ballots must be received by the SWCD office by Aug. 31 and before 4 p.m.

Contact FSWCD Director Chet Murphy at 740- 313-3214 or [email protected] for more information.