WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 11

James Matson, 61, 409 6th St., WPD warrant – domestic violence.

Jessica V. Attard, 32, Jeffersonville, WPD warrant – assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 10

Blade D.P. Moore, 27, 1028 Country Club Court, stop sign violation.

Tyler N. Souders, 49, Greenfield, no operator’s license, Greenfield Police Department warrant.

William L. Dillon Jr., 18, 114 E. Circle Ave., discharging firearms.

Bradley E. Hatfield, 36, 614 Willabar Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Nicholas E. Hatfield, 33, 614 Willabar Drive, theft.

Aug. 9

Clayton T. Fuller, 18, Springfield, discharging firearms.

Annette M. Beaumont, 49, at large, child support suspension.

Jason A. Fuller, 44, at large, disorderly conduct.

Trinity Binegar, 18, 228 McKinley Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Aug. 8

Roderick F. Croy Jr., 36, 413 Peddicord Ave. Apt. B, domestic violence, unlawful restraint, criminal damaging.

Aug. 7

Tyler L. Isaac, 29, Sabina, Clinton County failure to appear warrant.

Ronald S. Canter, 62, 678 Robinson Road Lot 29, failure to control.

Whitney Downing, 29, 904 Briar Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Hannah Dunihue, 25, Sabina, domestic violence.