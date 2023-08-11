MT boys golf wins Deer Creek Invitational

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Miami Trace boys golf team competed in and won the Deer Creek Invitational. The team scores saw the Panthers finish with a 332, followed by Adena with a 369, Miami Trace B with a 420, and Adena B did not register a score.

Individually for Miami Trace, Corbin Melvin led with a 79, shooting a 38 and a 41. Brady Armstrong finished with an 86, shooting a 45 and 41. Kaden Noble finished with an 82, shooting a 37 and a 45. Cade Whitaker finished with an 85, shooting a 43 and a 42. Jonah Goddard finished with an 89, shooting a 45 and a 44. Emerson Shannon rounded out the scoring with a 94, shooting a 41 and a 53.

For the Panthers B team, Charlie Worley led with a 97, shooting a 48 and a 49. Gavin Cottrill was next with a 98, shooting a 51 and a 47. Colton Lindsey followed with a 101, shooting a 48 and a 53, and Trenton Seymour finished with a 124, shooting a 65 and a 59.

The Panthers are back in action on Monday when they will travel to Jackson for the third of six Frontier Athletic Conference matches this season.