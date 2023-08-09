Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded June 1

Mark and Beverly Patton to Mark and Beverly Patton, 6962 Stafford Road SW, consideration amount not disclosed.

NO-740 Realty LLC to Eric and Cherie T. Wiles, 425 Kathryn St., consideration amount not disclosed.

David R. and Ann M. Ginn Trust to Mark and Kim Bryant, 2835 Rowe Ging Road SW, consideration amount $940,000.

Stephen S. and Beth A. Snyder Trust to Tano Doan and Kim P. Nguyen, 1100 Countryside Dr., consideration amount $485,000.

Bianca O. Rogers-Wright to Amy Simmons and Douglas Woods, 423 W. Elm St., consideration amount $123,000.

Robert D. and Jolene K. Cockerill Trust to Matthew D. Shelton and Kirthi Jetty, 10131 Washington New Martinsburg Road, consideration amount $625,000.

Recorded June 5

Jack P. Blair to Alley Rental Properties LLC, 251 Curtis St., consideration amount $29,900.

Steven K. Higgins to Clinton Black, 821 Maple St., consideration amount $50,000.

Jeff Proehl Estate to Beth and Erick Kegley, 2025 York Road, consideration amount $185,000.

Allen E. and Elizabeth Price to Mark Grady, 7540 N. Holl Allen Ave and 0.1864 acres in Pickaway County, consideration amount $72,400.

Recorded June 6

Dustin E. Dhume and Nancy Dixon to Kevin Evans, 626 Macarthur Way, consideration amount $144,500.

Misti D. Heath to Stephen J. and Lindsey J. Van Gorp, 1200 Storybrook Dr., consideration amount $385,000.

Mary I. Stackhouse Estate to Gary L. and Teresa L. Kinzer, 333 Florence St., consideration amount $57,000.

Gary R. and Saldra L. Click to Larry and Dennise Sammons, 11027 White Oak Road, consideration amount $279,500.

Trustees of CH-McNair Memorial United Presbyterian Church to Alice B. Coy, 0.2635 acres in Washington Twp., consideration amount $41,500.

Recorded June 7

Terry L., Sue, Brian D., Heather, Jeffery L., and Peggy A. Michael to Jeffery L. and Peggy A. Michael, 825 Clinton Ave., consideration amount $100,000.

Recorded June 8

Serena and Alexander Davidson to Michael and Karyn M. Gibson, 21 State St., consideration amount $300,000.

Carole L. and Phillip E. Wright to Carrie Walton, 1276 Paddock Loop, consideration amount $239,900.

Recorded June 9

Cayli M. and Tyler Rowe to Matthew Kelling and Grace Baracskai, 3530 Old Rt. 35 SE, consideration amount $179,000.

Bradley A. and Anita L. Mastin to Bradley A. and Anita L. Maston, 425 Earl Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Eric and Tracy N. Riffle to Eric and Tracy N. Riffle, 402 Lewis St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Lois J. Ell to Jennifer Hamilton, 10153 Wissler Road, consideration amount $45,000.

Webco Enterprises LLC to Kimberly L. and Richard B. Clark Jr., 501 3rd St., consideration amount $134,900.

Hai Pervez to Caleb Macdonald, 408 Peabody Ave., consideration amount $27,000.

Recorded June 13

French River Land Co LLC to French River Land Co LLC, 3.483 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Mark A. and Kimberly R. Bryant to Bryant Brothers Grain LLC, 3407 Rt 41 SE, consideration amount $375,000.

Bentley Land Co LLC to Bentley Land Co LLC, 2.366 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Patricia N. and Robert P. Simon Trust to Urana L. and Thomas W. Neff and Cody and Franke Clyburn, 1821 Springfield Road, consideration amount $275,000.

Crown Property Development Inc to Jefferson Land Co LLC, 3.750 acres in Jefferson Twp., consideration amount $186,000.

Colorado Land Co LTD to Jefferson Land Co LLC, 15.362 acres in Jefferson Twp., consideration amount $764,000.

Ann Grove Trust and E.J. Miller Trust to A&T Farm LLC, 162.0284 acres, 14.8449 acres, 0.67 acres, and 0.08 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount $1,167,800.

Ann Grove Trust and E.J. Miller Trust to A&T Farm LLC, 86.207 acres, 1.487 acres, 31.334 acres, and 18 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount $1,330,500.

Recorded June 14

Ruby E. Porter to Ruby E. Porter 49 West St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Andrew and Hannah Parks to Cook-Pahoundis Cari, 8 Miron St., consideration amount $174,000.

Brenda L. Grieves to Steven J. and Christina A. Shepard, 122.407 acres, 36.18 acres, 4.62 acres, and 48.69 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount $516,000.

Recorded June 15

Joni L. and Steven Sword to Weyes Guys Properties LLC, Inlot 28 WASH, consideration amount $385,000.

Framar LLC to Atkinson Party, 504 Gregg St., consideration amount $109,000.