WCH Police Department arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 6

Michael P. Singer, 45, Columbus, no operator’s license.

Elyza Jakob, 24, 79 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg, non-compliance suspension.

James A. Trisdale, 26, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Aug. 5

Jeffrey G. Caulley, 45, 522 Fifth St., burglary.

David P. Swim, 42, Mt. Sterling, failure to display registration.

Jacob E. Herr, 30, Columbus, expired registration.

Clayton T. Fuller, 18, 114 Circle Ave., license forfeiture suspension.

Destiny R. Petitt, 19, 525 Leslie Trace, wrongful entrustment.

Aug. 4

Gerald F. Jackson Jr., 41, at large, theft.

Regina M. Oconner, 37, 22 Maple St., Jeffersonville, theft.

Dalton Snyder, 20, 224 Bereman St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

James M. Howe, 51, 225 W. Oak St., endangering children.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., unruly juvenile.

Tina M. Jarvis, 33, Columbus, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Caitlyn M. Cook, 30, Chillicothe, speed, non-compliance suspension.

Darrick T. Bryant, 27, 511 E. Temple St. Apt. 12, disorderly by intoxication.

Trevor J.L. Campbell, 25, Richmond Dale, Ohio, license forfeiture suspension.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., assault.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., assault.

Aug. 3

Roger A. Conger, 38, 3800 US 22 Apt. 1A, non-compliance suspension.

Steven J. Garufi, 41, 445 W. Circle Ave., non-compliance suspension, fictitious plates.

Aug. 2

Krista Kimmet, 36, 1541 Delaware St., unauthorized use of motor vehicle, obstructing.

Bobbi J. Woods, 47, 555 Depot Drive Unit 26, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Cheyenne E. Wright, 27, 310 S. North St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Joseph D. Faul, 31, Jamestown, 12-point suspension, O.V.I., O.V.I. per se, driving on right half of roadway violation, open container in motor vehicle.

Edwin K. Jackson, 76, 535 Comfort Lane, driving on closed road.

Jordan D. Hale, 35, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Aug. 1

Seth T. Moniz, 49, Greenfield, no operator’s license.

Irvin T. Watson, 61, Bainbridge, Greenfield Police Department bench warrant.