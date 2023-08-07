Scenes from previous Art on the Square events. Submitted photos Art on the Square returns to downtown this Saturday Art on the Square returns to downtown this Saturday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The sixth-annual Art on the Square event will be held this Saturday in downtown Washington C.H.

Local artists and community members will spend the day showcasing their artistic abilities by painting on mural-sized canvases, which will later be displayed throughout the community, according to Chelsie Baker, the city’s director of economic development.

There will be a registration table setup at 105 N. Main St., from 8-11 a.m., and the event will run until 4 p.m. that evening. There will be kids’ crafts, food, music, and a special dedication ceremony at noon.