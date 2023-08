Miami Trace quarterback Trey Robinette (5) carries during a scrimmage against the Highland High School Scots (from Morrow County) Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos A Miami Trace player breaks up a pass during a scrimmage against the Highland High School Scots Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Miami Trace begins the regular season at Waverly High School Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

