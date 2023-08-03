Election Day in Ohio for Issue 1 is less than a week away. According to Jessica Morgan, deputy director at the Fayette County Board of Elections, 984 early votes had already been cast as of Wednesday afternoon — a much higher early voter turnout than normal for an August special election.

The final opportunities for early voting are today and Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at the Fayette County Board of Elections, located at 135 S. Main St. Absentee ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 7, or must be dropped off in person by 7:30 p.m. on election night.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Issue 1 — the only issue on the ballot — asks eligible Ohio voters to consider an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio proposed by a two-thirds majority of the Ohio General Assembly.

The amendment, if approved, would elevate the standards by which the Constitution of the State of Ohio may be amended. If approved, any newly-proposed constitutional amendment placed on a statewide ballot must receive at least 60 percent of the vote to be approved.

Additionally, any initiated petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filed with the Secretary of State on or after Jan. 1, 2024 must contain the signatures of at least 5% of the eligible voters residing in each county of the state.

Finally, the amendment specifies that new signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio once it has been filed with the Secretary of State on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

If passed, the amendment will be effective immediately.