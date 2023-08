FCPH offers extended hours for back-to-school immunizations

Fayette County Public Health will offer extended hours for back-to-school immunizations in August.

The health department is scheduling appointments until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, and Monday, Aug. 14 to help parents get their child immunized for school. All kindergarten, seventh graders, seniors, and college-bound students need updated vaccines.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 740-335-5910.