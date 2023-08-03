Blue Lion golfer Garrett Wahl chips onto the green during the 10th annual Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational, held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace golfer Cade Whitaker sinks a putt on the ninth green during the 10th annual Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational, held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lady Panther golfer Emily Reeves hits a shot during the 10th annual Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational, held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald The McClain Lady tigers finished in second place in the 10th annual Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational, held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. (Standing, l-r); Suzi Sharp, Jacolyn Bolender, Avery Murphy, Abbie Lovett, Coach Brianna Weller, Coach Derrick Lyons, Kallie Posey, Kaylin Sterling

The 10th annual Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational took place on Thursday at Buckeye Hills Country Club. This was the 14th playing of the McClain Invitational, and the 10th since it was named to honor Adam Sharp.

The invitational is a 9-hole, stroke play event, with the boys’ teams and girls’ teams each playing on separate nines. Trophies are awarded to the first and second place teams in each division, golf towels to the players on those teams, and individual medalist plaques for the low individual boy and girl.

Boys teams that participated included Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson, Logan Elm, McClain, Miami Trace, Washington Court House, and Wilmington.

Girls teams that participated included Circleville, Jackson, Logan Elm, McClain, Miami Trace, and Wilmington.

For the boys, Logan Elm won the event with a score of 164, followed by Circleville with 168, Washington with 172, Jackson with 174, Miami Trace with 180, Wilmington with 181, Hillsboro with 194, and McClain with 201.

The medalists for the boys were Graham Williams of Logan Elm and Liam McConnell of Circleville who both shot a 39.

Individually for Washington, John Wall led the way shooting a 40, followed by Garrett Wahl with a 42, Will Miller with a 44, Isaiah Wynne with a 46, and Luke Crabtree with a 47.

Individually for Miami Trace, Corbin Melvin led with a 44, followed by Cade Whitaker and Brady Armstrong with a 45, Kaden Noble with a 46, and Emerson Shannon with a 50.

For the girls, Cirleville won with a 162, followed by McClain with a 215, Wilmington with a 227, Miami Trace with a 236, Logan Elm with a 252, and Jackson did not register a score.

The Medalist was Elaina Seeley of Circleville who shot under par with a 33.

Individually for the Lady Panthers, Emily Reeves led the team with a 52, followed by Ashlynd Hippely with a 59, Alison Reeves with a 62, Izzy Deskins with a 63, and Emily Keaton with a 75.