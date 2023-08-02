FCPH to hold free pool day in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE — Get ready for a day of sun and fun as Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) presents a free community pool day — the “Back to Class Splash Bash” — at the Jeffersonville Pool on Thursday, Aug. 10. This community event will feature games, prizes, and valuable information about public health programs.

Admission to the pool will be completely free for all attendees. The event will be held at the Jeffersonville Pool located at 42 Colonial Drive, Jeffersonville, starting at 12 p.m. Health department staff will be there until 4:30 p.m.

There will be games and prizes. The FCPH team will also be present to provide valuable information about their public health programs, including immunizations, reproductive health, and wellness, Help Me Grow, and more.

“We encourage parents and guardians to take advantage of this opportunity to schedule their child’s immunizations,” said Amy Friel, RN, immunization coordinator. “Immunizations play a crucial role in safeguarding the health and well-being of children and the community at large. By ensuring your child’s immunizations are up to date, you are protecting them from preventable diseases and contributing to the overall public health of our community.”

“We are thrilled to host this free pool day as a way to engage with our community and promote public health initiatives,” said Leigh Cannon, health commissioner at Fayette County Public Health. “This event allows us to combine fun and vital health information, fostering a healthier and happier community.”

Mark your calendars for Aug. 10 and don’t miss out on this fun day. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for an afternoon of enjoyment, community engagement, and valuable health information.

For more information about Fayette County Public Health’s programs, please contact Missy Smith, public information officer, at 740-335-5910 or [email protected].