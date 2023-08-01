A very large group of family and friends watch as a dove is released following the Waylon Winters Memorial Race Saturday, July 22, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Mark Winters Jr. flashes a sign to the sky as he drives Dirty Harry Too to the win in the Waylon Winters Memorial Race Saturday, July 22, 2023. Dragons Better in the winner’s circle after capturing the 2023 Fayette County Classic Saturday, July 22. (l-r); Tiffany, caretaker; Mary Bihl, Jason Bihl, Austin Hanners, John Mossbarger, Midland Acres; Marlee Mossbarger, Garret Bihl, Kyle Mossbarger, Brenda Mossbarger, Jay Mossbarger, Midland Acres, unidentified; Ella Mossbarger held by Tara Mossbarger, unidentified; Jake Mossbarger, Midland Acres and Dr. Bob Schwartz, Fairboard. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

It turned out to be a very emotional afternoon at the race track at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Saturday, July 22, 2023.

It was the second and final day of harness racing at this year’s fair.

Usually, the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic is the final race of the card on the second day.

This year, the Classic was the penultimate race, which was followed by a race in memory of Waylon Winters.

Winters, age 4, died as the result of a tragic accident at the fairgrounds on May 30.

In the Waylon Winters Memorial Race, Waylon’s father, Mark Winters Jr., drove Dirty Harry Too to the win.

As he crossed the finish line, Winters flashed a peace sign toward the sky.

An extremely large crowd, most wearing white t-shirts in memory of Waylon, gathered in the winner’s circle.

Part of the celebration was the releasing of several doves in honor of Waylon.

Dragons Better, driven by Austin Hanners, won the Fayette County Classic in a time of 2:01.4. The trainer of Dragons Better is Steve Carter.

If you would like to contribute to the Waylon Eugene Winters Memorial fund, please stop by Merchants National Bank, or, their mailing address is P.O. Box 547, Washington C.H., Ohio, 43160.

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,686

Horse, driver, trainer

1. Start Drinking, David Young II, Johnson Hill Jr., 2. McCardle’s Chat, Shawn Barker II, Deborah Swartz; 3. Hail The Dragon, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz.

Time: 31.3, 1:03.4, 1:35.2, 2:03.4

Rest of field in order of finish: 4. Impactful Stretch, Justin Hall, Steven Swartzel; 5. Big Country Legend, Jeff Nisonger, Robert Werner; 6. Buckeye State, Jason Beattie, Bret Schwartz

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,637

1. Legend N Cress, Austin Hanners, Steve Carter; 2. State of Fear, Jason Beattie, Bret Schwartz; 3. Dancin Robin, Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders.

Time: 30.0, 1:00.1, 1:31.4, 2:02.1

4. Lady Bridgerton, Shawn Barker II, Brian Georges; 5. Parkers Girl, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Ater Jr.; 6. Miss Aallyah K, David Young II, Scott Ferguson

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, PURSE $10,522

1. Head Honcho Bo, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 2. Neth Going, Charles Bolen, James Bolen Jr.; 3. Zavian, Dan Noble, Terry Groves.

Time: 31.0, 1:01.0, 1:32.0, 2:01.2

4. Buckeye, Shawn Barker II, Mark Ater Jr.; 5. Big Clyde, Jason Beattie, Brian Georges; 6. C S Fireball, Kenneth Hurst, Kenneth Hurst

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,686

1. Hunkalicious, Jason Beattie, Brian Georges; 2. Hi Ho Silver, Dan Noble, Christi Noble; 3. Splash Dragon, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger.

Time: 31.1, 1:02.1, 1:33.1, 2:02.0

4. Kd’s Mlk, Zach Henry, Deborah Swartz; 5. Leaving A Legend, Austin Hanners, Paul Sunderhaus; 6. Rock The Mile, Tyler Smith, Jeff Smith; 7. Threemargaritashot, Shawn Barker II, Bret Schwartz

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,637

1. Rockn Ginger, Jeff Nisonger, Bret Schwartz; 2. Fear The Ex, Jason Beattie, Bret Schwartz; 3. Easter’s Pet, Christopher Hope, Christopher Hope.

Time: 31.0, 1:03.3, 1:36.0, 2:05.2

4. Tura Up, Charles Bolen, Terry Groves; 5. Barley Burlesque, Cameron McCown, Jessica McCown; 6. Mandy’s Rock Star, Austin Hanners, Mike Polhamus

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,932

1. Shoelessjojasmine, David Ward, Mark Winters; 2. Sososorry, David Meyer, David Meyer; 3. Mj’s Creation, Jason Beattie, Brian Georges

Time: 34.4, 1:06.4, 1:39.0, 2:10.1

4. Honeysluckystar, Scott Cisco, Scott Cisco; 5. Fashion Design, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 6. Countless Hours, Mike Polhamus, Mike Polhamus

RACE NO. 7, NON-WINNERS OF $2,500 LIFETIME AE: NW $1,000 in 2023, PACE

1. Dh Rockin Artist, Scott Cisco, Timothy Ignarski; 2. Mcland, Alex Hawk, Ty Van Rhoden; 3. Featheredshadow, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson.

Time: 30.0, 1:00.0, 1:31.1, 2:00.0

4. Dreams Are True, Mike Mullet, Mike Mullet; 5. Scarlet Begonias, Drew Neill, Kevin Goodell

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, THIRD DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,686

1. Barley Tricky, Randy Tharps, Randy Tharps; 2. Dragon Medicine, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 3. Rock The Hill, Scott Cisco, Greg Smith.

Time: 30.1, 1:01.0, 1:32.0, 2:01.0

4. Racing Spirit, Dan Noble, Christi Noble; 5. Buttermaker, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 6. Everlasting Cam, Charles Bolen, Terry Groves

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY FACE, THIRD DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,637

1. Frontier Dragon, Austin Hanners, Steve Carter; 2. Seaside Hottie, Jeff Nisonger, Ryan Miller; 3. Fear My Grace, Dan Noble, Bret Schwartz.

Time: 30.0, 1:00.1, 1:30.1, 1:59.3

4. April Hill High, Drew Neill, David Elliott; 5. Djs Dancin Reba, Scott Cisco, Rodney Harness; 6. Ati Beach Please, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,932

1. All About Faith, Dan Noble, Tyler Tinch; 2. Madame Pele, Randy Smith, Jessica Smith; 3. Uncle Petes Dream, Mike Polhamus, Mark Winters.

Time: 31.4, 1:02.2, 1:34.3, 2:04.4

4. Flip Five Stones, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 5. Dublin’s Amorena, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 6. Chipsie May, Jason Beattie, Brian Georges; 7. Bye Bye, Dylan Fagan, Bret Schwartz

RACE NO. 11, TERRY HOLTON YOUTH DRIVING SERIES, LEG 2, PACE, PURSE $1,000

1. Dancin Sancho, Waylon Eubank, Todd Luther; 2. Chief Mate, Dee Sanders, Todd Luther; 3. Springbridge Dragn, Christina Wyant, Steve Carter.

Time: 30.0, 59.0, 1:29.3, 1:59.2

4. Ilusionist Hanover, Lukas Harper, Kevin Goodell

RACE NO. 12, NON-WINNERS OF $2,500 LIFETIME AE: NW $1,000 IN 2023, PACE, PURSE $750

1. Rivervally Champ, David Ward, Travis Redden; 2. Humboldt, Michael R. Miller, Michael R. Miller; 3. Mangogh, Charles Bolen, Craig Rousculp.

Time: 30.1, 1:00.0, 1:30.2, 2:01.0

4. Ybnormal, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 5. Lavish Fun, Shawn Barker II, Scott Ferguson

RACE NO. 13, THE D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC, PACE, PURSE $10,000

1. Dragons Better, Austin Hanners, Steve Carter; 2. Hardfoneguy, Alex Hawk, Jeff Kirkbride; 3. Obiwon Kobi, Scott Cisco, Terry Groves.

Time: 31.0, 1:02.3, 1:32.3, 2:01.4

4. Fantasyland, David Ward, Larry Six; 5. Lady Julia, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 6. Jagr, Shawn Barker II, Deborah Swartz; 7. Cash N Dragon, David Young II, Ed Davis; 8. Bettorthanamillion, Trevor Smith, Kenneth Hurst

RACE NO. 14, THE WAYLON WINTERS MEMORIAL RACE, PACE, PURSE $4,000

1. Dirty Harry Too, Mark Winters Jr., Mark Winters Jr.; 2. Ideal Cowboy, Mark Winters, Zach Tackett; 3. Garbo, Charles Bolen, Brian Haynes.

Time: 31.3, 1:03.0, 1:33.0, 2:00.0

4. The Iron Throne, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 5. Extravagant Art, Parker Smith, Parker Smith