Blackberries and sweetcorn at Wednesday market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Seasonal blackberries and sweetcorn highlight this week’s produce line and can be found along with ground beef, brats, and crocheted baby essentials.

This Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

GERHARDT/KING FARMS (Kevin Gerhardt & Jeff King): Sweet Corn, new (red) potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes, cherry tomatoes.

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Blackberries, sweetcorn, tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and more.