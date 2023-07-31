Kentucky man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday night

JEFFERSON TWP. — A 50-year-old Sonora, Ky. man died as the result of a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Interstate 71, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 10:20 p.m., a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by James Eldin, 73, of Elizabethtown, Ky., was heading south on I-71. According to the OSHP, the Dodge traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and a large metal support pole before coming to rest.

Eldin’s passenger, Michael Wayne, succumbed to fatal injuries, authorities said. Eldin was transported by ground ambulance to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Township Fire and EMS and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.