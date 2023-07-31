FCSO: Stabbing incident under investigation

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a reported stabbing incident that occurred Monday morning in the 3000 block of U.S. Route 62 NE.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, a 911 hang-up call was received in the FCSO Communications Center on Monday at 4:01 a.m. Upon callback, contact was made and some type of domestic incident was reported as deputies were responding.

Upon arriving in the area, a male was located in a vehicle near the residence and found to be suffering from stab wounds, according to Stanforth.

Fayette County EMS was summoned to the scene and the male was transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center. The male was later transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he was last listed in critical condition.

Upon arrival to the incident location, deputies encountered a female outside the home. Deputies observed injury to the female and she was also transported by EMS to Adena Fayette Medical Center for treatment.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time as the incident is still being investigated by detectives. More information will be released as it becomes available.