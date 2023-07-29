FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent Apple to a one year-deal. He started 30 games for the Bengals over the past two seasons with a pair of interceptions in 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

By ALANIS THAMES AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one year-deal, a person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal.

The Dolphins were in need of depth at the cornerback position after All-Pro Jalen Ramsey tore the meniscus in his left knee at practice Thursday.

Ramsey had surgery Friday to repair the tear and later tweeted the procedure “went well.” There is no timeline for his return yet, but he is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season.

Miami opens the season on Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that while he is confident in the team’s cornerback room, which includes veteran Xavien Howard, 2022 standout Kader Kohou and 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, the Dolphins planned to work out a cornerback to add depth.

Apple started 30 games for the Cincinnati Bengals over the past two seasons. He had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 2021, and no interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2022.

The Giants drafted Apple 10th overall in 2016. He spent three seasons with New York before being traded to New Orleans.

The Dolphins dealt with numerous injuries to their secondary in 2022 and were not at full strength entering training camp.

Cornerback Nik Needham is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last October. Keion Crossen did not practice Friday with an undisclosed injury that McDaniel said will be further evaluated.