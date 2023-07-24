Miami Trace All Sports Passes on sale Aug. 10

Once again the Miami Trace Athletic Department will be offering All Sports Passes. These passes provide admission to all High School and Junior High home athletic events, excluding OHSAA tournament contests, the McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament, and the McDonald’s Wrestling Invitational.

Tickets prices for the upcoming school year will be $7 for all High School athletic events and $5 for all Junior High athletic events. Panther fans are encouraged to take advantage of the all sports passes as a way of reducing admission costs if they plan to attend a number of events.

Pass pricing will be as follows:

Adult All Sports Pass: $100

Senior Citizen (Age 60 and up) $25

Student Pass: $25

Family Pass (4 passes): $300

All sport passes will be on sale on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5 until 6:30 p.m. in the HS Event Center Lobby and on Friday, Aug. 11 during the Back to School Bash, Meet the Teams, and Football Scrimmage from 4 until 6 p.m. just inside the stadium gates. Passes may also be purchased from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. after Aug. 14. For more information please contact the Athletic Office at 740-333-4708.

In addition, Varsity Football Reserved Seats and Parking Passes will also be available for purchase at the above times.

Varsity Football Reserved Seats are $50 each and a parking pass is $25.