Delaney Roberts’ Grand Champion Market Lamb fetched a price of $3,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Beekman Farms, Robin’s Nest Flowers; First State Bank; Duff Farms; SVG; Faris Insurance; John Hinderer Ford. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Corbin Melvin’s Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold for $1,200 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyer was John Hinderer Ford. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Delaney Roberts’ Grand Champion Market Lamb fetched a price of $3,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Beekman Farms, Robin’s Nest Flowers; First State Bank; Duff Farms; SVG; Faris Insurance; John Hinderer Ford.

Corbin Melvin’s Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold for $1,200 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyer was John Hinderer Ford.