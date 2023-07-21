Zander Ivey’s Grand Champion Market Hog sold for $4,100 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Bryan Cockerill; McDonald’s; Reiterman Feed and Seed; Keller Ag; Domtar Paper; Merchant’s National Bank; John Hinderer Ford; 5/3 Bank; Faris Insurance; Nate Warner; Showpig.com; Brad Woodruff; Family Farm and Home; Doug and Jenny Coe; Riley Show Cattle; First State Bank; SVG. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Balen Helsel’s Reserve Champion Market Hog sold for $2,750 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: McDonald Feed; Showpig.com; Brad Woodruff; Merchant’s National Bank; Nate Warner; McMahon Insurance; Bryan Cockerill; Tony Anderson; Domtar Paper; Meyer Farm Equipment; Duff Farms. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

