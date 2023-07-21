The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 24-28 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit

TUESDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers/fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter, tossed salad, fruit, crackers

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll, muffin, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 24-28 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11 a.m. Senior Solutions roundtable

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

12:30 p.m. PERI meeting

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – CHM

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch