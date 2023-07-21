Madison Bihl’s Grand Champion Beef Feeder sold for $3,500 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Faris Insurance; Judge Beathard and family; Greenfield Vet Dr. Jarvis; Merchants Bank of Greenfield; Jess Weade Prosecuting Attorney; Bihl Farms; May Family Show Pigs; Becks Stegbauer Seed Sale; First State Bank; Sheridan Insurance; Garman Feed; Quality Paving; Greenfield Corner Pharmacy; Kopp Land and Livestock; Rancher’s Roast Beef; Susan Wollscheid, Attorney; Thunder Creek Cattle; SVG. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Bryson Bihl’s Reserve Champion Beef Feeder sold for $2,250 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 20, 2023. The buyer was John Hinderer Ford. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

