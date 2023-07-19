Henry (3) on his way to repeating as champion in the second annual wiener dog race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Henry and family — Heather Pitstick (holding Henry), Jesse Pitstick (holding trophy) and their son, Corey Pitstick after Henry won the second annual wiener dog race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Pitsticks won the grand prize of $1,000. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Henry (3) on his way to repeating as champion in the second annual wiener dog race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Henry and family — Heather Pitstick (holding Henry), Jesse Pitstick (holding trophy) and their son, Corey Pitstick after Henry won the second annual wiener dog race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Pitsticks won the grand prize of $1,000.