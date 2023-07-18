Bridgeview Gardens is expected to be in attendance at Wednesday’s Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — We have an abbreviated vendor list this week at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, but they have all you may need for a summertime meal.

This Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, candy onions, and more (maybe sweetcorn?).