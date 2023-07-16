2023 Fayette County Fair Queen Emma See cuts a ribbon, held on one end by 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire, in opening ceremonies for the 144th annual fair Sunday, July 16, in front of the grandstand. The 144th Annual Fayette County Fair Opening ceremonies were held Sunday, July 16, 2023; (l-r); Kaley Moser, Meat Goat Ambassador; Mackenzie Cory, Lamb and Wool Queen; Claudia Fuller, Family Consumer Science Queen; Kamika Bennett, Dairy Goat Ambassador; Amberly Szczerbiak, Horse Queen; Alora Self, Dairy Princess; Sara Dawson, Small Animal Queen; Emma See, 2023 Fayette County Fair Queen; Libby Aleshire, 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen; Addyson Butts, Beef Queen and Emily Reeves, Pork Queen. 2023 Fayette County Fair Queen Emma See addresses the crowd in front of the grandstand during opening ceremonies to mark the beginning of the 144th annual fair Sunday, July 16. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire introduces this year’s queen, Emma See, during the opening ceremonies for the 144th annual fair Sunday, July 16, 2023.

