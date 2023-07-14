Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Ally Bank, Solon, OH v. Amber Lowry, 140 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $4,986.97, for complaint.

Albert W. and Brenda K. Deidrich, New Boston, MI v. Estella D. and Edgar E. Payne III, 3430 Greenfield Sabina Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

Summit Station Ltd., 99 Summit Ln., Washington C.H., OH v. Kent Litteral, 112 Summit Ln., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount not disclosed, for forcible entry and detainer.

GHN Equities LLC, 1400 Grace St. Apt. D, Washington C.H., OH v. April Holley, 1400 Grace St. Apt. A, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for forcible entry and detainer.

GHN Equities LLC, 1400 Grace St. Apt. D, Washington C.H., OH v. Jeremy and Natalie Cox, 1137 Commons Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount not disclosed, for evictions.

Raymond K. and Gabriel R. Ryjewski, Westerville, OH v. Jorge A Meija Otero, 114 W. Temple St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,000, for complaint.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Elizabeth Bennett, 1242 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $501.48, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Daniel King, 1345 Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,856.66, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Amanda Hawke, 35 Colonial Dr., Apt. D, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $554.31, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Brian Williams, 626 Albin Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $701.27, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Lucinda Anderson, 417 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $613.48, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Lucinda Anderson, 417 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $952.22, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Tammy and Michael Welch Jr., 637 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $747.81, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Anita J. Boyd, 1101 S. North St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $671.71, for small claims.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Cassie Atherton, 321 Forest St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,263.17, for complaint.

Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, NJ v. Timothy Beard, 730 Briar Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,178.71, for complaint.

First Portfolio Ventures I LLC, Norcross, GA v. Kathy A. Gordon, Mount Sterling, OH, claims amount $933.94, for complaint.

TD Bank USA, Brooklyn Park, MN v. Mark A. Saxton, 38 Main St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $841.28, for complaint.

Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, NJ v. Jackie Pursley, Sabina, OH, claims amount $7,359.01, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Golden, CO v. Amber L. Redding, 159 Joanne Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,467.65, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Golden, CO v. Brian Secrest, 1023 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,948.79, for complaint.

CKS Prime Investments LLC, Wall Township, NJ v. Bryan K. Munro, 1029 Dayton Ave. NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,770.01, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Joshua Holloway, 94 Jamison Road NW Lot 213, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,865.05, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Cammy Brown, 192 Staunton Jasper Road SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,861.67, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Amber Lowry, 140 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $8,020.73.

NCB Management Services Inc., Columbus, OH v. Rhonda Browning, 723 Harrison St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,885.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, OH v. Colleen McLaughlin, 1001 Lewis St., Apt. 13, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $10,744.30, for complaint.