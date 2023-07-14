A perfect snack for fair season

Hello!

It’s the season for all the fairs. County fairs and state fairs.

The first thing I think of is fair food. The smells draw you into all the booths of the wonderful fair foods. What to choose?

A few of my favorites are the crispy crunchy waffles, cotton candy, crisp French fries with vinegar, and of course Cream Puffs.

I was first introduced to the delicious Cream Puffs, not at the fairs, but at a restaurant in Chillicothe. Everyone was ordering Bahama Mama and Cream Puffs. I had no idea what either was, but I ordered the same. These delicate little puffs had me hooked at first bite. They are served chilled, and they are light, a perfect dessert for summer and fair goers, not to mention that hot summer afternoon on the front porch.

This particular recipe is served at their state fair in Wisconsin and has been since 1924. I have tasted some at fairs that are very similar to the taste that this one has. You don’t have to travel to Wisconsin to enjoy the taste of this Cream Puff, just to your kitchen.

These little delights look wonderful just served on a small plate, but if you are looking to dress it up a bit, you can always put fresh fruit around it, and it’s also the time of year that fresh fruit is plentiful. How perfect is that?

State Fair Cream Puffs

1 cup water

½ cup butter

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup flour

4 large eggs

2 Tablespoons milk

1 large egg yolk, lightly beaten.

2 cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Additional confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

In a large saucepan, bring the water, butter, and salt to a boil. Add flour all at once, stir until a smooth ball forms. Remove from heat; let stand for five minutes. Add one egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until mixture is smooth and shiny.

Drop by ¼ cupful’s three inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Combine milk and egg yolk, brush over puffs. Bake at 400 degrees until golden brown, 30-35 minutes. Remove to wire racks. Immediately cut a slit in each for steam to escape cool.

In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until almost stiff. Split cream puffs; discard soft dough from inside. Fill the cream puffs just before serving. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Refrigerate leftovers.