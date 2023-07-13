Members of the Washington Court House Fire Department responded to a call at the Donatos Pizza at 1211 Columbus Avenue in the city Thursday afternoon, July 13 at around 3 p.m. Firefighters can be seen both in the parking lot and just inside the entrance to the restaurant. According to a post on the establishment’s Facebook page, “Our WCH location is temporarily closed due to a small fire at our entrance. We hope to be back open soon. Our dining room will be closed for the remainder of the evening.” Employees could be seen waiting outside the building.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald