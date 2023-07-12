A youth football camp was held at Miami Trace High School July 9-11, 2023. The youth will be in grades 3-8 when school starts next month.

A top camper was recognized in each of the six grades. (l-r); Matthew Barnard, 8th grade; Lane Coe, 7th grade; Hudson Roberts, 6th grade; Jaden Allen, 5th grade; Harrison Kohli, 4th grade and Jude Casteel, 3rd grade.