Tanner Lemaster received his Christman plaque and a $250 check from the Record-Herald and a $250 check from the Washington Shrine Club Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Lemaster was joined by his family for the occassion. (Standing, l-r); JR Lemaster, Hailey Lemaster, Bentley Lemaster, Melissa Lemaster, Kim Lyons-Penwell, Record-Herald; Tanner Lemaster, Dan Maxie, Steve Simpson, John Heinz, Brian Karnes, and Tyler Osborne, representing the Washington Shrine Club.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald