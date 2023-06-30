U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) listens to local veterans during a roundtable at American Legion Post 25 on Thursday. Submitted photo The meeting was hosted by Senator Brown to discuss new health care and disability benefits for veterans who have been harmed by toxic exposure while serving in the military. Brya Labig | R-H photos The meeting was hosted by Senator Brown to discuss new health care and disability benefits for veterans who have been harmed by toxic exposure while serving in the military. Brya Labig | R-H photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted a roundtable Thursday afternoon at American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House.

The meeting was hosted by Senator Brown to discuss new health care and disability benefits for veterans who have been harmed by toxic exposure while serving in the military.

Veterans are now eligible for these benefits due to Brown’s bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 that was signed into law last year, according to a news release. Brown has held 35 roundtables and events around Ohio to help raise awareness and help veterans access these benefits.

“This law is the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history,” said Brown. “We’re working to get the word out to veterans across Ohio. If you were exposed to toxins while serving our country, you deserve the benefits you earned. Period. No exceptions.”

The legislation is named after Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, a Central Ohio veteran who passed away in 2020 at age 39 from lung cancer after exposure to burn pits during a one-year deployment in Iraq in 2006.

“Myself, Tasha Jackson, and Valorie Morton are thrilled to have Senator Sherrod Brown taking action in the communities. As we sit down with Senator Brown and his amazing staff, there will be many issues brought forth pertaining to the care of our veterans,” said William Rheinscheld, director/CVSO of Fayette County Veteran Services Commission. “We are pleased to have the Senator and his staff take the initiative to create this round table. There are many challenges that our veterans and their families face and this round table discussion will help us spread the word. The PACT ACT is a major step in the positive direction. As we learn from Vietnam exposures, the VA has taken the initiative to research Gulf War, Burn Pits, and many other potential toxic exposures to our veterans. We encourage more veterans to reach out to their local Veteran Service Offices throughout the nation, even if to just ask questions. Many will be surprised at what they actually do qualify for. We want to thank all of our veterans, their families, Senator Brown, and his staff for all of their input. I am sure that it will be helpful in further assisting our Heroes.”

The PACT Act is the result of efforts by Brown, veterans and advocates to secure access to Department of Veterans Affairs health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxins. He now is working with Ohio veterans, their families and advocates to bring additional attention to provisions in the PACT Act and urges all Ohio veterans and family members to visit www.va.gov/pact to find out more about how to claim benefits, according to the news release.

Ohio veterans who would like more information on available resources can reach out to the resources below.

Fayette County Veterans Office: (740) 335-1610, Veterans Crisis Line: 988 – Press 1, or Text 838255. Visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ for more information.