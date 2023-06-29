The theme for a recent Hello, Friends Storytime was Community Connections. Kalani created a beautiful painting in honor of her grandmother, Cherie Nichols, who works locally serving our community. Submitted photo

Storytimes for July: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, aged 0-3, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Then, Fridays at 11 a.m., children ages 3-5 are welcome to attend “Ready for School Storytime with Aaron!” This storytime has a focus on kindergarten readiness: Early literacy, classroom skills, and still plenty of fun too! For any age, storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

Even more programs for kids this week: Take part in our weekly scavenger hunt! Monday mornings we will post a photo of Petra Penguin and Hakim Hammerhead. You figure out where they are, take a selfie in the same spot, and then show us the photo at the library before the following Saturday (when we will reveal the answer). Children age 5-12 that show us their picture will win a small squishy, and will be entered to win Petra or Hakim at summer’s end. You may message the photo to us, but please do not post the answers.

On Thursday, July 6 at 4 p.m., children of all ages are invited to Bingo with Bonnie! Play, enjoy, and win prizes! On Friday, July 7 at 1 p.m., take a Fayette Field Trip to the Court House! Tour this historic building to learn about how the building was used in the past and how it is used now. See artwork, court rooms, and even the bullet holes shot through the front door years ago. Then, Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m., families are invited to the library’s annual “Bike Bash!” Decorate your bike in a shark theme and cruise the streets in a shark parade! Participants are to meet at the Grace Community Church Playground.

Programs for adults: Share your favorite BBQ and summer recipes with us and learn some new recipe ideas from others! Take one or leave one – just visit the adult department to contribute and explore favorite summer recipes.

The library will be closed Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

Have you heard about the library’s Beyond Books collection? As patron needs evolve, so does the library! Beyond Books is made up of nontraditional library items available to borrow with a library card. The newest addition to our Beyond Books collection: disc golf discs and a sewing machine! These items are available for check out with a library card for seven days. Stop in or give us a call at 740-335-2540 to learn more!

This summer, be sure to visit The Little Free Library (LFL) at the library! Located in the library’s garden area, the large and lovely LFL is filled with books to borrow any time. Thanks to Altrusa of Washington Court House, Carnegie Public Library helps support many LFL’s in Fayette County. To find one near you, visit littlefreelibrary.org/map.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.