2022 Patriotic Bike Parade Youth participants and adults who walked with the youth are pictured (left to right): Lola Dennis, Pam Robinett, Caitie Faust, Lillian Rayburn, Mindy Hatfield, Betty Hoppes, Addie Pulliam, and Stella Persinger. Submitted photo

Youth are encouraged to decorate their bike or scooter for the Jeffersonville Fourth of July Parade and dress patriotically to celebrate Independence Day.

The Patriotic Bike Parade is again being sponsored by the Jefferson Eastern Star Chapter #300 and the Jeffersonville Market. Participants will be eligible for a free one topping personal pizza from the Jeffersonville Market.

Sign up ahead by calling 740-426-6115 and leaving a message with your name, phone number, and the number of individuals participating.

Youth should assemble for the parade at 6:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive between Woodsview Drive and State Route 734 in front of the Jeffersonville Green Apartments. The Jeffersonville Fourth of July Parade starts at 7 p.m. on July 4.