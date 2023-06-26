Summer Crisis Program begins July 1

The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Commission of Fayette County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1 until Sept. 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to be seen in person at CAC of Fayette County.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent energy bills.

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members. (social security cards or birth certificates)

Proof of disability (if applicable).

Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

The Summer Crisis program assists low-income households with a household member 60 years or older, that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

For more information about Summer Crisis Program, contact Judy Havens at 740-335-7282 or [email protected]