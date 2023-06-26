Brady Ward Courtesy photo

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State has appointed current assistant Brady Ward as the interim head baseball coach.

“The next step in the continuation and continuity of Eagle Baseball, I have entrusted Brady Ward with the interim head coaching tag,” said incoming Director of Athletics Kelly Wells. “I am confident in Brady’s leadership and vision for the program moving forward. I want to thank Mik Aoki for his service of excellence to Morehead State. Coach Aoki has been a transformational leader of people and our program. He has created an unmatched culture within our program that is to be commended.”

Ward just completed his third season on the Eagle staff, serving as pitching coach. Ward helped MSU to its first Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title since 1979 this past season, going 36-20. Four pitchers earned 5+ wins.

“I’m blessed and honored to be given the opportunity to take over the reins of this storied program,” said Ward. “My first thank you is Coach (Mik) Aoki, for the opportunity he provided me in what seems like three short years ago in the midst of a crazy world we were navigating, to take a chance on a complete stranger. Secondly, I would like to thank (outgoing AD) Dr. Jaime Gordon and (incoming AD) Kelly Wells for entrusting me with this program and putting commitment to our current and future student-athletes at the forefront. Next, to my support team, my family and my girlfriend, Fiona, thank you for the continued assistance in the journey. Without you this is not possible. And lastly, to (assistant coaches) Ty (Jackson) and Chris (Rose) and the players of both past and present , you guys are the driving force. You have made my experience here one that I was not ready to let go. I hope to make you proud and keep pressing forward with this program that you were able to build and will keep building.”

Under Ward’s tutelage, pitchers John Bakke and Luke Helton both have earned First-Team All-OVC honors with Helton also garnering an all-freshman accolade his first season. Luke Lyman was All-Freshman in 2023.

Ward helped mentor Bakke to the program career saves record with 18.

Ward was the pitching coach at new OVC member Western Illinois in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

A graduate of Tiffin (Ohio), Ward spent the 2019 season at his alma mater where he helped lead the Dragons to a Great Midwest Conference championship and an appearance in the Division II regional final.

Prior to returning to Tiffin, Ward spent four years with Prep Baseball Report (PBR), where he was an Associate Scout for the state of Ohio. He helped assemble Team Ohio and coached the team at the Futures Game, along with working alongside the state scouting director.

Ward was a four-year pitcher for Tiffin from 2015-18, ranking second in program history in appearances (55) and in the top five in many other categories.

He is a native of Jeffersonville, Ohio, graduating in 2013 from Miami Trace High School, and earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Tiffin.