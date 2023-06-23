This week, kids visiting the Fayette County Farmers Market can make a unique flower of their very own design. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Stir fried rice. What a simple and adaptable meal. The vegetables that are available now at the market are perfect for this dish; it can be made with almost any vegetable available.

The starting point is the rice, which must be cooked in advance and chilled fully before cooking. Other than that planning, everything else is just a matter of simple prep. You need rice, an oil (olive, vegetable, or butter), flavorings, including soy sauce or tamari and sesame oil and chili oil if you like some heat, and a mix of vegetables, all chopped pretty small. Try carrots, onions, green onions, garlic scapes, peas (shelled or in the pod), broccoli, and even cabbage, radish and/or celery sliced thin. Protein is optional; any meat is acceptable, as is egg.

Cook the meat or egg separately and set aside. Saute the vegetables in the oil of choice until the vegetables are tender or crunchy to taste. Turn up the heat to high, and add your cold, previously cooked rice to the vegetables, adding soy sauce, fish or oyster sauce, chili oil to taste. Let the rice stick a bit to the bottom of your skillet. After about three minutes, add the egg/meat to the rice and add some sesame oil and finish heating all the ingredients, stirring frequently. Serve as is or with additional green onion or cilantro.

So much is happening at the Saturday Fayette County Farmers Market this week! We celebrate summer. And of course, the ever popular children’s activity is held near the “info booth.” This week, kids visiting the market can make a unique flower of their very own design. Mrs. Debra will have a variety of flower petals and leaves of different shapes and colors for our flower designers to select for their masterpieces. Stop by to join in the fun!

This week’s community guest is the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities Early Intervention team. This group of professionals includes a speech-language pathologist, an occupational therapist, developmental specialists, a service coordinator, and an autism specialist, and they serve children from birth through age 2 in our county. They will have fun goodies for little ones, information about their program. Sylvia Call, autism services coordinator, will be there to offer M-CHAT Autism Screenings and provide information about the new ADEP Program that she leads (which provides the ability to diagnose for Autism Spectrum Disorder right here in Fayette County).

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, chocolate peanut butter bars and funfetti cookies.

Red Hot Baking Co (Alondra Ridenour): Cookies, brownies, pretzels.

The Jam Man (David Persinger): Many assorted jams/jellies and apple butter. Samples available. Also assorted Texas sheet cakes.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): bread, other baked goods, sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh spring produce including zucchini, cabbage, lettuce, sugar snap peas, new potatoes, tomatoes. Potted sunflowers.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 10 flavors of salsa (including peach and hot). 4 flavors of salad dressings. Sampling mango salsa.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Popsicle holders (buy a holder get a free popsicle), loveys (bunnies and lambs), dog biscuits. Yarn Bee cotton yarn, baking mixes, and of course baby items and animal baskets.

Engeti (Alana Walters): pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls, bread, cookies, sugar scrub and some plants.

Fiddle Dee Pet Sets (Ellie Wait): Headbands, over the collar dog bandanas, scrunchie and headbands for humans.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Herb plants including dill, parsley, chocolate mint and lemongrass. Interesting potted tomato (e.g. Vinson Watts) and pepper (e.g. Shishito) plants, native perennial and annual flowering plants (astilbe, echinacea, yarrow, blue bedder salvia, coral bells). Raw unpasteurized local honey, strawberry jam, sourdough crackers.

Grounded Few (Christina Fox): Handmade candles, wax melts, bracelets, necklaces, keychains, stickers and home décor including pieces of preserved moss, dried flowers, and embroideries.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): White bread, butter rolls, iced cinnamon buns, zucchini and banana (tea) breads, granola, granola bars, pies, whoopie pies, lemon bars, cheese and herb breads (including pizza buns, cheezy bacon buns and tomato bread), cakes, buckeyes.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Food Trucks – KK’s Grubb Hubb and Waffle Barn

