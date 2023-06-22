Washington Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
June 21
Juvenile, 17, Mount Sterling, failure to assure clear distance ahead.
June 20
Kenny J. Matthews, 71, 7065 State Route 41 NW, speed.
June 19
Junella K.L. Goodman, 20, 714 Yeoman St., disorderly by intoxication.
Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., unruly, underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor), resisting (second-degree misdemeanor).