Washington Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 21

Juvenile, 17, Mount Sterling, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

June 20

Kenny J. Matthews, 71, 7065 State Route 41 NW, speed.

June 19

Junella K.L. Goodman, 20, 714 Yeoman St., disorderly by intoxication.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., unruly, underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor), resisting (second-degree misdemeanor).