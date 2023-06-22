Poland’s Magdalena Frech celebrates winning against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the Women’s Singles Round of 16 match, on day four of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, in Birmingham, England, Thursday June 22, 2023. Jacob King, PA via AP

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova maintained her confident progress at the Birmingham Classic by reaching the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over fellow Czech player Tereza Martincova on Thursday.

With the 6-4, 6-4 victory, Krejcikova has yet to drop a set at the grass-court tournament which serves as a warmup for Wimbledon.

The No. 12-ranked Krejcikova won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Cristina Bucsa.

Eighth-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-4 by Magdalena Frech of Poland, and Rebecca Marino of Canada defeated 150th-ranked American player Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1).

Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko was playing the 43-year-old Venus Williams, who is ranked No. 697, later Thursday.